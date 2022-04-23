Mangaluru

French national gets money back

The city police helped a French national recover ₹7 lakh that had been taken away by a city resident a few days ago.

Theophile Francois Charles Raux, an hydraulic engineer working with a firm dealing with solar panels, was staying in an apartment in Chilimbi. He befriended a person, who took ₹7.6 lakh from the former by stating that he will open a hotel.

Few days later, when Mr. Raux demanded his money, the man began avoiding the former’s calls and then switched off his mobile phone. Following a complaint with Mangaluru East police, the police traced him to Goa and he was brought to the station for questioning.

Soon after, the person’s father issued Mr. Raux a demand draft for the whole amount. Mr. Raux on Friday thanked the city police team for the timely help in getting his money back.


