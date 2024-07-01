GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Freight train wagons get detached from rake near Shiroor

Published - July 01, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Wagons of a  pet coke-laden freight train plying from Mangaluru towards Madgaon got detached from the rake on Monday, July 1.

Wagons of a  pet coke-laden freight train plying from Mangaluru towards Madgaon got detached from the rake on Monday, July 1. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Wagons of a pet coke-laden freight train playing from Mangaluru towards Madgaon got detached from the rake and remained stationary thereby affecting train movement on the section and vehicular movement on Shiroor-Hadavinakone Road at Shiroor in Udupi district on Monday, July 1.

As the wagons stayed put at the Hadavinakone Level Crossing gate, vehicular traffic between Shiroor and Hadavinakone was affected for about an hour, said residents. The incident occurred in the morning hours when the coal-laden freight train was on its way from Mangaluru to Madgaon on the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) network.

KRCL in a communiqué here said the wagons got detached due to the uncoupling of the brake pipe between the Bijoor-Shiroor section. The Corporation claimed that normal train operations on the section were not affected though.

