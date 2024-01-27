ADVERTISEMENT

Freight carrying capacity on Mangaluru-Shoranur section to be enhanced in six months

January 27, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railways Palakkad Division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi speaking after unfurling the tricolour to mark the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in Palakkad on Friday, January 26. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The freight-carrying capacity of the Mangaluru-Shoranur section of Southern Railway will be enhanced to transport the maximum permissible limits (CC+8 rakes) in six months, said Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi on Friday, January 26.

Delivering the Republic Day address after hoisting the tricolour at the Divisional Headquarters in Palakkad, Mr. Chaturvedi said the division was also inching towards the goal of 130 kmph speed on the Mangaluru-Shoranur section. [CC+8 in Railway terminology means 91.28 tonne/ a 4-axle wagon plus 8 tonnes.]

Mr. Chaturvedi said Palakkad Division earned 8% more total revenue at ₹1,102 crores from April to December 2023 and has already achieved a freight loading target of 4.575 million tonnes. Amid conducting extensive track maintenance works to enhance safety, the Division has achieved 94% punctuality too, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the Vande Bharat Express services on Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod and Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram lines have been registering 190% occupancy, the DRM said Vande Bharat maintenance facility was provided at Mangaluru Central to facilitate Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central VB service. Meanwhile, Mangaluru Central Station got new yard arrangements with two additional platforms.

The division was recruiting 215 ex-servicemen as gatekeepers reducing vacancies in the trackman cadre and significantly enhancing performance. The Railway Protection Force personnel have consistently been doing their excellent services round the clock in passenger security and safeguarding the Railway assets. In 2023, RPF collected ₹47.5 lakh fine for various violations on trains and stations. The RPF Security Helpline Number 139 received 1,792 complaints and provided necessary assistance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US