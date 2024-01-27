Freight carrying capacity on Mangaluru-Shoranur section to be enhanced in six months

January 27, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The freight-carrying capacity of the Mangaluru-Shoranur section of Southern Railway will be enhanced to transport the maximum permissible limits (CC+8 rakes) in six months, said Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi on Friday, January 26.

Delivering the Republic Day address after hoisting the tricolour at the Divisional Headquarters in Palakkad, Mr. Chaturvedi said the division was also inching towards the goal of 130 kmph speed on the Mangaluru-Shoranur section. [CC+8 in Railway terminology means 91.28 tonne/ a 4-axle wagon plus 8 tonnes.]

Mr. Chaturvedi said Palakkad Division earned 8% more total revenue at ₹1,102 crores from April to December 2023 and has already achieved a freight loading target of 4.575 million tonnes. Amid conducting extensive track maintenance works to enhance safety, the Division has achieved 94% punctuality too, he said.

Stating that the Vande Bharat Express services on Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod and Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram lines have been registering 190% occupancy, the DRM said Vande Bharat maintenance facility was provided at Mangaluru Central to facilitate Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central VB service. Meanwhile, Mangaluru Central Station got new yard arrangements with two additional platforms.

The division was recruiting 215 ex-servicemen as gatekeepers reducing vacancies in the trackman cadre and significantly enhancing performance. The Railway Protection Force personnel have consistently been doing their excellent services round the clock in passenger security and safeguarding the Railway assets. In 2023, RPF collected ₹47.5 lakh fine for various violations on trains and stations. The RPF Security Helpline Number 139 received 1,792 complaints and provided necessary assistance.