Freedom struggle in the coast was influenced by many factors, Shyam Bhat

Goa University History Department head N. Shyam Bhat speaking at a national seminar on ‘Revisiting Freedom Struggle in Coastal Karnataka’ at Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Various factors, including socio-religious upliftment, political knowledge, and others, influenced the freedom struggle in coastal Karnataka, said Goa University History Department head N. Shyam Bhat on Wednesday.

He was delivering the keynote address at a national seminar on ‘Revisiting Freedom Struggle in Coastal Karnataka’ organised by University College, Mangaluru, here.

Prof. Bhat said the nationalism factor along with the spread of educational institutions, printing technology, and several personalities contributed to the spread of the freedom struggle in the region. Residents had greater awareness about social, political, and economic issues in the region, he noted.

Presiding over the inauguration, Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said everyone has to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters when the country was celebrating 75 years of independence. People have to work hard towards preserving the precious freedom, he said.

Prof. Yadapadithaya recalled the fight in different spectrums, including revolutionary, non-violent, literary, social reforms etc.

Mangalore University History Department head K.M. Lokesh said that along with the sacrifices for the freedom struggle, millions of soldiers who sacrificed their lives to maintain freedom should also be remembered.

Principal Anasuya Rai, seminar convener N. Jayaraj, Hindi Postgraduate Department coordinator Nagaratna N. Rao, Sociology Department head N. Gayathri, Hindi Department head R. Suma, and others were present.

Mangalore University Sociology Department head D. Vinay Rajat and St. Agnes College Associate Professor Nagesh conducted technical sessions later.