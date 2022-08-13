Freedom fighter Mattar Vittal Kini felicitated

ADVERTISEMENT

Freedom fighter Mattar Vittal Kini on Saturday regretted dilution in political acumen over the years and said politicians of the present day completely lack vision for the overall development of the country.

The 94-year-old was speaking at the Meet the Press programme organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, the Mangaluru Press Club, and the Patrika Bhavana Trust here.

Those were the days when politicians with virtues, including sacrifice and service, administered the country. Despite there being differences in outlook, leaders from different parties respected each other, he said.

Only when politics was properly understood, then one could serve the nation effectively, he felt. Mr. Kini noted that when Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency, Congressman Ranganatha Shenoy had opposed the same. She had reportedly congratulated Shenoy on that occasion.

On the occasion, the organisers felicitated Mr. Kini to mark the 75 years of independence.

Union president Srinivas Nayak Indaje, club president Annu Mangaluru, trust president R. Ramakrishna, and others were present.