Free Yakshagana training class

Panambur Venkatraya Aitala Samskrutika Pratishtana, Udupi, will launch free Tenkuthittu Yakshagana dance training classes on Sundays in Udupi from December 6.
Yakshagana teacher Rakesh Rai Adka will be the instructor. He has trained over 70 students in the Udupi Sode Mutt in the last three years. For the convenience of school and college students and others in general a new class will start from next month. The schedule is: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sode Mutt swamiji Vishwallabha Sripada has provided space in the mutt for the class. Interested people, with no bar on age, can join the class. Call Ph: 9844212104, 9663424981 or 9845150802 for details, a release said.
