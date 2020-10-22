Free training in ‘aquaclinics and aquapreneurship development’

College of Fisheries will launch the programme on November 3

The College of Fisheries here will conduct a four-week free-residential training on “aquaclinics and aquapreneurship development” from November 3.

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management and the National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad, are supporting the training programme, according to dean of the college A. Senthil Vel.

The training programme is aimed at creating self-sustainable employment opportunities, he said in a release.

Aquaclinics is the need of the hour for sustainable aquaculture practices such as culture of fish and shrimps, pond design, pond preparation, soil analysis, water quality analysis, selection of species, seed and feed supply, disease management, better management practices, technical consultancies, skill development, networking and marketing linkages, said coordinator of the training programme and a professor in the college A.T. Ramachandra Naik.

Aquapreneurs will be trained on how to prepare detailed project reports to get financial assistance from funding agencies and under subsidy schemes.

Graduates and diploma holders in fisheries, graduates in biology, post-graduates in aquaculture, Industrial Fisheries and Marine Biology are eligible to apply for the training programme. A total of 30 candidates will be selected.

Candidates may submit their applications (downloaded from www.cofm.- edu.in) either personally to the dean of the college at Yekkur or by e-mail: deanfisheries@gmail.com on or before October 31. Call Ph: 0824-2248936 or 9916924084 for further details, the release said.