Free tests to mark World Diabetes Day

Mangaluru

13 November 2021 05:48 IST

Several healthcare institutions have lined up programmes to mark the World Diabetes Day from Saturday onwards. Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences would observe the day to be inaugurated by institute Chairman U.K. Monu at 9.15 a.m. in Deralakatte.

Experts will participate as resourcepersons and deliver guest lectures on various aspects of diabetes, said organising committee chairman B. Devadas Rai. Institute Director Abdul Rahiman, Dean H.S. Virupaksha, Medical Superintendent S. Devidas Shetty, Chief Administrative Office Rohan Monis and others would attend the programme.

Yenepoya Speciality Hospital, Kodialbail, in the city offers free health check-ups on November 15 and 16 that includes free consultation, free GRBS test and 50% concession in HbA1C test. In line with this year’s theme of ‘Access to Diabetes Care’, the hospital also offers concession in diabetic package tests and diabetic risk profile study. Call 8861219155, 7619274085 or 0824-4238855 for appointments.

Free foot screening

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, that has a special unit catering to early screening of diabetic foot, its assessment and management, offers free diabetes foot screening for people with diabetes mellitus from November 15 to 19.

The screening would be conducted between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. and those intending to avail the facility may call 0820-2923054 for appointment.