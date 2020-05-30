Free private bus service evokes good response from Udupi commuters

The six-day free city bus service being provided by the private bus operators since May 25 has evoked a good response here.

The private bus operators had stopped their service after the lockdown was announced in March and re-started it only on May 25. They offered free service to instil confidence among people so that they travelled on their buses. This was because there was poor response to the government city bus service here.

As many as 10 private buses have been operating on seven routes in the city. Udupi City Private Bus Operators Association president Kuilady Suresh Nayak told The Hindu that nearly 4,800 passengers had availed of the free service on Friday.

“The response is good so far. We have decided to run 23 buses on 20 routes from June 1. We will come to know the actual situation on Monday,” he said.

The private buses have decided to provide “Chalo Card” to promote digital payment for city bus service.

These cards will be made available in Udupi, Manipal, Malpe and Santhekatte, Mr. Nayak said.