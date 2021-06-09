MANGALURU

09 June 2021 18:31 IST

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru, is organising a free Online Crash Course for CET aspirants from Monday. The course will have a total duration of 120 hours. The crash course includes concepts in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. It will have a specially designed course structure and highly experienced and qualified faculties will be conducting it. There will also be regular mock tests during the course.

College principal S. Rajesha was quoted in a release as saying, “Due to the pandemic many students were unable to attend physical classes and could not prepare themselves for CET exams. This has made them stressful and there is a sense of uncertainty among students. Sahyadri has taken this initiative to help students gain confidence and prepare themselves for CET exams with experienced faculty mentorship.”

To register for this free online CET crash course, use the following: http://bit.ly/sahcetcc. For details, call Ph: 9448100000.

Advertising

Advertising