Free mass marriage in Dharmasthala on April 27

MANGALURU

24 January 2022 18:06 IST

The 50th free mass marriage organised by Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Dharmothana Trust will be organised in Dharmasthala on April 27 at 6.50 p.m.

Those who would like to marry will have to apply by April 15 with relevant documents. For details, call 08256-266644 or 8147263422.

The groom will be given a dhoti and a shawl. The bride will be given a saree, blouse piece and mangala sutra. Second marriages will not be entertained.

All expenses of the marriage will be borne by the trust. In all, 12,393 couple have tied the knot in free mass marriages so far, according to the trust.