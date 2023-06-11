ADVERTISEMENT

Free bus rides for women cannot be extended to private buses: Dinesh Gundu Rao

June 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao launching the Shakthi Scheme at KSRTC bus stand at Bejai, in Mangaluru on Sunday, June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The free bus travel facility for women under the ‘Shakti’ scheme cannot be extended to private buses, said Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao here on Sunday.

Taking to reporters, Mr. Rao said, “When this (guarantee) scheme was announced, nobody talked about private buses. We cannot extend free bus travel facility to private buses,” he said, and added that the government will consider the demand for running more ordinary and express KSRTC buses in Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Rao said this in response to the question on the demand for extending the free bus rides for women travelling in private buses, which are more in number in the city and rural routes in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the implementation of coastal specific pre-poll assurances, Mr. Rao said: “First we are implementing the five main assurances. All the assurances cannot be implemented immediately. All assurances will be implemented during the five-year term of our government.”

The Minister said he is in favour of development and ensuring peace in the region. “We need cooperation of all in ensuring development of the region.” All pending works will be completed.

Mr. Rao held a meeting with district officials on Sunday. The Minister said next week he will hold a meeting to review developmental works in the district. He said he would look into the complex issue of sand extraction and also the sea erosion in Ullal and Surathkal areas. Officials should provide people-friendly administration and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries get benefit of government schemes.

He will soon open his office in Mangaluru where people can approach for solutions to their problems, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US