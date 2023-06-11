HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free bus rides for women cannot be extended to private buses: Dinesh Gundu Rao

June 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao launching the Shakthi Scheme at KSRTC bus stand at Bejai, in Mangaluru on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao launching the Shakthi Scheme at KSRTC bus stand at Bejai, in Mangaluru on Sunday, June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The free bus travel facility for women under the ‘Shakti’ scheme cannot be extended to private buses, said Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao here on Sunday.

Taking to reporters, Mr. Rao said, “When this (guarantee) scheme was announced, nobody talked about private buses. We cannot extend free bus travel facility to private buses,” he said, and added that the government will consider the demand for running more ordinary and express KSRTC buses in Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Rao said this in response to the question on the demand for extending the free bus rides for women travelling in private buses, which are more in number in the city and rural routes in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Asked about the implementation of coastal specific pre-poll assurances, Mr. Rao said: “First we are implementing the five main assurances. All the assurances cannot be implemented immediately. All assurances will be implemented during the five-year term of our government.”

The Minister said he is in favour of development and ensuring peace in the region. “We need cooperation of all in ensuring development of the region.” All pending works will be completed.

Mr. Rao held a meeting with district officials on Sunday. The Minister said next week he will hold a meeting to review developmental works in the district. He said he would look into the complex issue of sand extraction and also the sea erosion in Ullal and Surathkal areas. Officials should provide people-friendly administration and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries get benefit of government schemes.

He will soon open his office in Mangaluru where people can approach for solutions to their problems, he added.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Roads and Rails / road transport / travel and commuting / development

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.