Fraudsters virtually ‘arrest’ Udupi doctor, make away with ₹1.33 crore

Unknown persons posed as Customs sleuths, virtually confined a Udupi-based doctor in a room by accusing him of misusing his Aadhaar, and extorted ₹1.33 crore.

In a complaint to the Udupi CEN police station, Arun Kumar, 53, said he received a call from an unknown person on July 29. The caller claimed to be an officer from Customs and told Dr. Kumar that the latter’s Aadhaar card has been used to book a courier in which five passports, five ATM cards, 200 grams synthetic narcotic drug MDMA, and $5,000 were found.

When Dr. Kumar denied booking any article, the call was forwarded to another person who claimed to be a senior Customs officer and told Dr. Kumar that he received a complaint about the misuse of Dr. Kumar’s Aadhaar card.

He then received another call and the person claimed to be an officer from Custom’s central office in Mumbai, and told Dr. Kumar that his Aadhaar was linked to several accounts and had been used by terrorists to buy SIM cards.

In this regard, the fraudsters made Dr. Kumar confine himself to a room in his house between July 29 and August 9.

In the period between August 6 and 6, the fraudsters forced him to transfer a total of ₹1,33,81,000 to different bank accounts.

The CEN police registered his complaint for offences under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of Information Technology (IT) Act.

Senior citizen loses ₹33 lakh

A 72-year-old resident of Udupi lost ₹33.1 lakh to an online investment fraud.

In a complaint to the Udupi CEN police, Upendra said he joined the Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management WhatsApp group this June 24, where he was given VIP-203-845 account.

Lured by the promise of handsome returns, Upendra deposited a total of ₹33.1 lakh to different accounts between July 4 and 24.

Having failed to get any returns, Upendra filed a cheating complaint, which was registered for offences under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of IT Act.

