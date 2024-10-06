Fraudsters create fake Facebook profile of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP to demand money

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary is the latest victim of fake social media accounts created to demand money.

In a compliant to Udupi CEN police, advocate Shyamsunder Nayeri said fraudsters have created a fake Facebook account named “Shrinivas Poojari”.

The account carries the picture of his client and MP Mr. Poojary. Fraudsters are using the account to ask for funds from Mr. Poojary’s friends, intending to bring a bad name to him. Mr. Nayeri sought action against fraudsters.

The CEN police registered Mr. Nayeri’s compliant under Section 296 (obscene acts to annoy others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

