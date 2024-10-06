GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fraudsters create fake Facebook profile of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP to demand money

Fraudsters are using the account to ask for funds from Mr. Poojary’s friends, intending to bring a bad name to him

Published - October 06, 2024 12:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file image of MP Kota Srinivas Poojary

A file image of MP Kota Srinivas Poojary | Photo Credit: Umesh S. Shettigar

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary is the latest victim of fake social media accounts created to demand money.

In a compliant to Udupi CEN police, advocate Shyamsunder Nayeri said fraudsters have created a fake Facebook account named “Shrinivas Poojari”.

The account carries the picture of his client and MP Mr. Poojary. Fraudsters are using the account to ask for funds from Mr. Poojary’s friends, intending to bring a bad name to him. Mr. Nayeri sought action against fraudsters.

The CEN police registered Mr. Nayeri’s compliant under Section 296 (obscene acts to annoy others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Published - October 06, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.