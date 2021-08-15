Fr. Roche declared Servant of God

Udupi Diocese Bishop Most Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo on Sunday declared Rev. Fr. Alfred Roche, the then Capuchin Priest of Holy Family Church, Brahmavar, as a Servant of God on the church premises.

Commencing preparations to elevate Fr. Roche to sainthood, Rev. Lobo conducted the required rituals on the church premises and read out the official communication from the Congregation for the Cause of Saints, Rome, to this effect. Declaration of Servant of God is the first step towards declaring a priest a Saint.

Speaking on the occasion, Rev. Lobo said that the church was celebrating the 75th Independence Day, Mother Mary’s Assumption Day, while declaring Fr. Roche as a Servant of God. All the three celebrations mean independence itself, he said.

After the declaration, a special prayer meeting was conducted at the tomb of Fr. Roche.