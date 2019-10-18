Fr. Muller’s to host Homoeopathic conference from tomorrow

Fr. Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, a unit of Fr. Muller Charitable Institutions located at Deralakatte here, will host a national-level Homoeopathic Conference, “INVENIO 2K19”, on October 19 and 20.

B.T. Rudresh, Executive Committee Member, Board of Governors, Central Council of Homoeopathy and President of Karnataka Board of Homoeopathic System of Medicine, and Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Administrator, Fr. Muller Medical College Hospital, would be present at the inauguration of the 24th annual national level conference at Fr. Muller Decennial Memorial Hall on the Kankanady campus, said a release here.

The conference would revolve around the theme of collection or repository of Homoeopathic knowledge, skill and research, highlighting Homoeopathy as a key to the future of medicine and healing sciences. It aims at converging researchers from various background and clinicians on a single platform and to pave the way to move forward by using research as a tool.

The conference would have eminent speakers, including Dr. Rudresh, addressing on evidence-based clinical experience, Shaji Kumar, Research Officer, CCRH, on Homoeopathic Adjuvant Therapy in cancer, Akkihebbal K. Suresh, Professor, IIT Mumbai, on “A novel mechanism of Homoeopathic medicines through Nano Science”, G. Srinivasulu Gadugu speaking on “Application of Homoeopathy in Neuropathology” and Bhagyavasan Kannan, an expert on diabetes, speaking on management of diabetic ulcers.

Around 350 delegates from different parts of the country would attend the conference.