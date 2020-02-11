Mangaluru

Fr. Muller Homoeopathic College bags many ranks

Fr. Muller Homoeopathic Medical College has bagged six ranks in Bachelor of Homoeopathy and eight ranks in Doctor of Medicine (MD-Hom) in the recently-held examinations by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

Riya Susan George secured the first rank in BHMS followed by Maria Shaju in second place; Ankitha, third; Ashika Singh Ranawat, fourth; M.S. Umamaheshwari, fifth; and G. Haripriya, 10th.

Wafa Zainab secured highest marks in IIIyear BHMS; B.G. Bijita Mandal secured highest marks in I and II year BHMS; and Madhire Vishnuvardhan Reddy secured highest marks in BHMS final year, said a release from the college.

A. Parvathy Shankar secured highest marks in MD, Materia Media; Sonia Devassykutty and Jean Mathew Abraham secured fourth ranks in the same stream; N.S. Sowmya secured first rank in Paediatrics; V. Medha secured first rank in Pharmacy; Cerin Francis secured second rank in Medicine; Sumayya Nousheen Karigar secured first rank in Psychiatry and Greeshma Vikraman secured highest marks in MD Homoeopathy Organon of Medicine with Homoeopathic Philosophy.

