Fourth cruise vessel of the season calls at New Mangalore Port

January 14, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - MANGALURU

‘The World’ will stay at the port till January 15

The Hindu Bureau

New Mangalore Port welcomed the fourth cruise vessel of the current season and first cruise ship of the New Year ‘The World’ on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A cultural entertainment programme under way for cruise passengers on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The fourth cruise vessel of the current season carrying 123 passengers and 280 crew members on board called at New Mangalore Port on January 13.

The ship ‘The World’ berthed alongside berth no. 04 at 1.30 p.m. It was the first cruise ship of 2023 to arrive at the port. The ship will sail out from here on January 15 at 11 p.m., a release from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) said.

The passengers were given a warm and traditional welcome while disembarking from the ship. Arrangements such as medical screening and setting up of multiple immigration and customs counters for swift movement of passengers were done. They were provided with free Wi-Fi. The clothes and handicraft outlets were kept open. Buses, cars and vans were arranged for local tour. It included two buses for passengers visiting local market and shops in Mangalore city.

Meditation centre

The Department of AYUSH has set up a meditation centre inside the cruise lounge for the benefit of cruise passengers. Ministry of Tourism, under the Union government and State Department of Tourism have arranged various activities & cultural events for the entertainment of cruise passengers during their three days stay.

‘The World’ is a private residential cruise ship operated like a condominium complex, with large apartments that can be purchased. The residents, from many countries, can live on board as the ship travels. Some residents choose to live on board full-time while others visit periodically throughout the year.

The overall length of the ship is 196.35 meters with draft of 7.05 meters and its carrying capacity is 43,188 Gross Tonnage. The vessel en-route to Cochin Port came from Dubai to India and had berthed at Mumbai and Mormugao Port, previously.

Tourist spots

The passengers will be visiting various tourist destinations, temples, churches in and around Mangaluru and also will be visiting local market areas. As this is the first cruise vessel to stay for a long duration in the port after many years, various cultural programmes like Bharatanatyam, Dollu Kunita, Yakshagana & local folk dance depicting rich Indian culture and heritage were organized for the entertainment of the cruise tourists on all the three days in association with Ministry of Tourism (GOI) & Department of Tourism (Govt. of Karnataka). Souvenirs will be given to the cruise passengers while they are embarking back to their ship as reminiscent memories of their visit to Mangalore.

