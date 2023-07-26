HamberMenu
Fourth accused involved in sale of MDMA held

July 26, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested fourth person allegedly associated with a group of drug peddlers who have been supplying MDMA synthetic narcotic drug in the city.

The police gave the name of the arrested person as Abdul Uves, 29, of Vaas Lane in Falnir.

On July 20, the CCB sleuths searched two cars in Pilar of Talapady village near Ullal and seized 180 grams of MDMA. The sleuths arrested Mohammed Niyaz, 28, of Krishnapura 7th block; Nishad, 31, of Talapady, and Mohammed Zareen, 24, a resident Padil Kannur, Mangaluru taluk. Among other things seized by the police included a country-made pistol and a live round of bullets.

In continuation of the investigation, the CCB sleuths on Wednesday arrested Uves and seized 8 grams of MDMA worth ₹40,000 from him.

The police said Uves is an accused in a drug peddling case each registered in Mangaluru North police station and in Mysuru. He is also accused in a cyber crime case in Udupi and a case of kidnap in Moodbidri police station. Non-bailable warrants were issued by jurisdictional court for his failure to appear for trial in cases registered in Mangaluru North police station and in Udupi and Mysuru, the police said.

