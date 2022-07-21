Four-wheelers, buses allowed on Shiradi Ghat on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway during the day

The Hindu Bureau July 21, 2022 17:50 IST

Cars, jeeps, tempo travelers, mini vans, two-wheelers and passenger buses, including Rajahamsa and Airavata, and goods carriers weighing less than 20 tonnes can travel on the stretch of Shiradi Ghat between 6 am and 6 pm

Shiradi Ghat section of NH 75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru) was closed for vehicles due to landslides at Donigar near Sakleshpur on July 14, 2022.

Cars, jeeps, tempo travelers, mini vans, two-wheelers and passenger buses, including Rajahamsa and Airavata, and goods carriers weighing less than 20 tonnes can travel on the stretch of Shiradi Ghat between 6 am and 6 pm

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish issued an order allowing the movement of light motor vehicles and passenger vehicles on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru) during the day. The road had been closed for all vehicles since July 15 due to repeated landslides at Donigal in Sakleshpur taluk. As per the fresh order issued on July 21, cars, jeeps, tempo travelers, mini vans, two-wheelers and passenger buses, including Rajahamsa and Airavata, and goods carriers weighing less than 20 tonnes can travel on the stretch between 6 am and 6 pm. The movement of bullet tankers, fish cargo containers, long chassis vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, multi-axle truck trailers, and all goods carriers that weigh more than 20 tonnes is banned on the Shiradi Ghat. Ambulances are allowed at any time of the day or night. There will be single-lane movement of vehicles on the problematic stretch. The district administration will deploy police to manage the traffic. The tahsildar of Sakleshpur has been asked to put up a check-post to ensure the single-lane movement of vehicles. Why Shiradi Ghat was closed Shiradi Ghat on July 14, 2022



Our code of editorial values