Four trucks with sand, latterite stone seized

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 04, 2022 23:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel from Mines and Geology Department raided two sites where sand and latterite stones were being excavated illegally and seized four trucks, eight tonnes of sand and 14 tonnes of stone in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Sunday.

A communique here said that Senior Geologist G.U. Sandeep had directed the officials to undertake the raids on specific information.

Accordingly, a team, led by a geologist, raided Battekudru locality in Haklady village at 5.30 a.m. where sand was being excavated illegally from the Chakra riverbed. A truck with 8 tonnes of sand was seized from the location.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another raid, the team seized three trucks transporting illegally mined latterite stones at Bantwadi in Hosadu village at around 8 a.m. The department has registered cases under the relevant provisions of Minor Minerals Act and handed over the seized vehicles to Gangolli Police, the communique said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app