Four trucks with sand, latterite stone seized

Personnel from Mines and Geology Department raided two sites where sand and latterite stones were being excavated illegally and seized four trucks, eight tonnes of sand and 14 tonnes of stone in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Sunday.

A communique here said that Senior Geologist G.U. Sandeep had directed the officials to undertake the raids on specific information.

Accordingly, a team, led by a geologist, raided Battekudru locality in Haklady village at 5.30 a.m. where sand was being excavated illegally from the Chakra riverbed. A truck with 8 tonnes of sand was seized from the location.

In another raid, the team seized three trucks transporting illegally mined latterite stones at Bantwadi in Hosadu village at around 8 a.m. The department has registered cases under the relevant provisions of Minor Minerals Act and handed over the seized vehicles to Gangolli Police, the communique said.