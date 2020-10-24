Four said to belong to Irani gang arrested in Udupi

The Udupi Police have arrested four men said to be associated with the Irani gang that is involved in stealing gold ornaments from persons walking alone by posing as policemen.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Zakir Hussain (26), Kambar Rahim Mirza (32), Akshay Sanjay Gosavi (22) and Sharukh Bandenawaz Sheikh (24), all from Srirampur of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

The accused were apprehended from a place near the parking area of Krishna Mutt/Temple on October 14.

On that day, the police recovered 12 grams of gold ornaments that the accused had stolen in Mangaluru.

A team of policemen went to a jewellery shop in Srirampur of Ahmednagar district where the accused had sold the stolen gold ornaments.

The police recovered gold ornaments worth ₹ 7 lakh worth from the jewellery shop. The police seized the car, the motorcycle and two helmets used by the accused.

The police have so far found the accused involved in four cases of theft in Vijayapura and one theft case each reported in Udupi, Kundapur, Chikkamagaluru, Bantwal and Mangaluru’s Urwa police limits.