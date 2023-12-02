Four researchers from Nitte to visit Japan

December 02, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - MANGALURU

Four women researchers from Nitte (Deemed to be University) will visit University of Miyazaki, Japan, between December 11 and December 17 as part of the Japan Science and Technology Agency’s Sukura Exchange Programme in Science.

According to a press release, the four researchers selected for the programme this year are Aarti S.B. Bhatt, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte; Y.B. Yashika, research scholar pursuing her PhD under the guidance of Ms. Bhatt; and senior research fellows D. Deepthi and S. Harshitha.

The programme will benefit researches through laboratory visits and discussions with other scientists at University of Miyazaki, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.