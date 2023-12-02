ADVERTISEMENT

Four researchers from Nitte to visit Japan

December 02, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Nitte (Deemed to be University) Vice Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya (fifth from left) and Registrar Harsha Halahalli (fourth from left) along with four women researchers of Nitte who will visit the University of Miyazaki, Japan, between December 11 and December 17. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Four women researchers from Nitte (Deemed to be University) will visit University of Miyazaki, Japan, between December 11 and December 17 as part of the Japan Science and Technology Agency’s Sukura Exchange Programme in Science.

According to a press release, the four researchers selected for the programme this year are Aarti S.B. Bhatt, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte; Y.B. Yashika, research scholar pursuing her PhD under the guidance of Ms. Bhatt; and senior research fellows D. Deepthi and S. Harshitha.

The programme will benefit researches through laboratory visits and discussions with other scientists at University of Miyazaki, the release said.

