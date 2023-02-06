Four railway stations in Dakshina Kannada to be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

February 06, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Four railway stations in Dakshina Kannada district, including Mangaluru Central and Subrahmanya Road that caters to the pilgrim centre Kukke Subrahmanya, are chosen to be developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme of the Indian Railways with primary focus on creating roof plazas and city centres in the long run.

According to the list of stations chosen under the scheme and announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, besides Mangaluru Central and Subrahmanya Road, Mangaluru Junction and Bantwal stations too have been chosen for development. Over 50 stations across Karnataka will be developed under the scheme.

Redevelopment in phased manner

However, the scheme does not envisage redevelopment of chosen stations in one go but in a phased manner by upgrading and replacing the existing amenities at stations. It aims to prepare masterplans of stations and plan implementation in phases to enhance facilities beyond the “Minimum Essential Amenities.” It will also cover stations where detailed techno-economic feasibilities are conducted, but the roof plaza work is not taken up yet.

Creation of new buildings will not be encouraged as far as possible, but cost efficient improvements to facades, provision of wide, well-lit aesthetically pleasing entrance porches will be built. The scheme lays emphasis on improving second entry building and circulating area wherever they are present and to improve circulating area where second entry buildings do not exist.

Provision for high-level platforms (700-840 mm) is made mandatory in these stations. Approach roads, both for the main entry and second entry should be wide enough to facilitate movement of passengers. All platform lines and maintenance facilities will be provided with ballast-less tracks to ensure easy cleaning, thereby making the station odour-free.

Stations as hubs of activity

The scheme also aims at giving a decent look to flooring and walls in station premises where highly durable, washable and dust-free components should be used. It also mandates uniformity in furniture used at waiting halls and other areas while ensuring the comfort of passengers.

These spaces should not just remain as railway stations but become a hub of activities, including retail, entertainment, food and beverages among others, the scheme envisages. Thus, it focuses on continuously developing stations with a long term vision.