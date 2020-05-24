Four policemen from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada test positive for COVID-19

MANGALURU

24 May 2020 23:21 IST

Three of the policemen from Udupi worked in containment zones

Three policemen from Udupi and one (P-2,023) from Dakshina Kannada were among the 24 from the twin districts who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. While 23 were from Udupi, one was from Dakshina Kannada.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police from Ajekar Police Station in Karkala taluk and a police constable each from Karkala Rural and Brahmavar police stations, respectively, were among those who tested positive for the disease in Udupi district.

According to a State health bulletin, the three policemen, P-2,040, P-2,041, P-2,051, had worked in containment areas.

In a video message, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that the policemen were under treatment at the TMA Pai Hospital, the designated COVID-19 hospital of the district. The primary and secondary contacts of the three were being quarantined, he said.

As per standard operating procedure, the police stations, Ajekar, Karkala and Brahmavar, would be sanitised and closed for 48 hours. The Karkala Town Police Station and Office of the Circle Inspector of Police, Karkala, which were functioning in the same building that houses the Rural Police Station, would also remain closed during the period, he said.

Among others who tested positive for the disease in Udupi include a woman from Karkala (P-2,056), who was in her ninth month of pregnancy and was expecting to be delivered of a baby in the next few days. A 44-year-old woman (P-2,058), who recently returned from Dubai, has also tested positive.

As many as 16 persons who returned from Maharashtra and one who returned from Telangana have tested positive, Mr. Jagadeesha stated.

In Dakshina Kannada

A 42-year-old police head constable from Vitla Police Station in Dakshina Kannada district has tested positive for the disease. He was a secondary contact of a 30-year-old man (P-1,233) who returned from Raigad in Maharashtra.

The evening bulletin said that the constable was in the station when P-1,233 was brought there following the closure of the designated quarantine centre. P-1,233 tested positive on May 15.

The police station was sanitised by the Vitla Town Panchayat and it would remain closed down for 48 hours, the bulletin added.