ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons of family die in compound wall collapse following rain in Mangaluru

Published - June 26, 2024 10:01 am IST - MANGALURU

The incident took place at Kuttar Madaninagara, Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, on the outskirts of Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Rescue personnel at the site of the accident at Kuttar Madaninagara, Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on June 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four persons of a family — husband, wife and their two children — were killed when the compound wall of the neighbouring house collapsed on their house at Kuttar Madaninagara, Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, on the outskirts of Mangaluru on June 26 morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Revenue Department officials, the deceased are Yasir, Mariyamma and children Riyana and Rifana.

They died when the compound wall of the house of their neighbour Aboobakkar collapsed on their house due to rains, officials said.

More details awaited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mangalore / weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US