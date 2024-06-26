Four persons of a family — husband, wife and their two children — were killed when the compound wall of the neighbouring house collapsed on their house at Kuttar Madaninagara, Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, on the outskirts of Mangaluru on June 26 morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Revenue Department officials, the deceased are Yasir, Mariyamma and children Riyana and Rifana.

They died when the compound wall of the house of their neighbour Aboobakkar collapsed on their house due to rains, officials said.

More details awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.