Four persons of family die in compound wall collapse following rain in Mangaluru

The incident took place at Kuttar Madaninagara, Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, on the outskirts of Mangaluru

Published - June 26, 2024 10:01 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue personnel at the site of the accident at Kuttar Madaninagara, Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on June 26, 2024.

Rescue personnel at the site of the accident at Kuttar Madaninagara, Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on June 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four persons of a family — husband, wife and their two children — were killed when the compound wall of the neighbouring house collapsed on their house at Kuttar Madaninagara, Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, on the outskirts of Mangaluru on June 26 morning.

According to Revenue Department officials, the deceased are Yasir, Mariyamma and children Riyana and Rifana.

They died when the compound wall of the house of their neighbour Aboobakkar collapsed on their house due to rains, officials said.

More details awaited.

