Four persons of a family — husband, wife and their two children — were killed when the compound wall of the neighbouring house collapsed on their house at Kuttar Madaninagara, Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, on the outskirts of Mangaluru on June 26 morning.

According to Revenue Department officials, the deceased are Yasir, Mariyamma and children Riyana and Rifana.

They died when the compound wall of the house of their neighbour Aboobakkar collapsed on their house due to rains, officials said.

More details awaited.