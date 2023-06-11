Four persons killed in separate accidents in Udupi, DK

June 11, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Four persons, including a physical education teacher of a government school in Udupi, died and three people were injured in three separate accidents in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Sunday.

A first division assistant (FDA) in the Department of School Education and Literacy and a physical education teacher in a government school died after the car in which they were travelling collided with a mini bus in Sitanadi, near Someshwar, in Udupi district, on the Udupi-Agumbe National Highway on Sunday afternoon.

The Hebri police identified the deceased as Subrahmanya Ganiga, 50, who worked as an FDA in the Department of School Education and Literacy in Udupi, and Somashekar, 45, the physical education teacher in the government school in Indiranagar in Udupi.

The police said the two, along with their friend Satish, were returning in the car to Udupi after attending the marriage of their friend in Channagiri in Davangere district. At a turn in Sitanadi, the car driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided head-on with the Shivamogga bound mini bus. Ganiga and Somashekar died on the spot. The injured car driver Sudarshan and Satish are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, the police said.

Two-wheeler rider killed

In another accident, Mohammed Iqbal, 37, a resident of Katpady, died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a bus near Katpady on Sunday morning.

The Kaup police said Iqbal was headed towards Pangala on the service road of the National Highway 66. A bus bound to Mangaluru, which was following the motorcycle, hit the motorcycle, from behind. The injured Iqbal was taken to the Udupi Government Hospital where he was declared dead. A case for the offence under Section 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code was registered against bus driver Plexson Melvin D’Silva, the police said.

Car falls into river

A 44-year-old resident of Hosur in Tamil Nadu died after the car in which he was travelling fell from the bridge to Addahole on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway, on Sunday morning.

The police said Hariprasad was travelling in the car driven by his friend Gopi, 45. The two were coming to Mangaluru from Hosur.

The Uppinangady police said Gopi lost control of the car. It hit the bridge and fell down around 4 a.m. Local residents rushed to the spot and lifted the car using a crane. The injured were taken to a hospital in Nellyadi where Hariprasad was declared dead. Gopi was shifted to a hospital in Puttur for further treatment, the police said.