Four persons held for trying to distribute fake currency notes in Mangaluru

The police said here on Monday that they foiled an attempt to distribute fake currency notes in the city by arresting four persons, including a printer from Kasaragod in Kerala.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal told reporters that a Central Crime Branch (CCB) team acted on a tip-off and raided a lodge in Hampankatta and seized 427 fake ₹500 notes with face value of ₹2.13 lakh.

Mr. Agrawal gave the names of the arrested as V. Priyesh, 38, a printer from Karichery in Kasaragod district; Vinod Kumar, 33, of Kallukandam house in Kasaragod; S.A. Abdul Khader, 58, of Periya in Kasaragod, and Ayub Khan, 51, Biliyur Katte, Balnad Rural, Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The Commissioner said the questioning so far has revealed that Priyesh has watched videos on social media and also used his knowledge as a printer to procure a sophisticated printer and print high quality fake ₹500 notes. These fake notes were printed at Priyesh’s printing house in Chertala in Kerala. He had procured raw material from Kozhikode and New Delhi, Mr. Agrawal said.

Mr. Agrawal said suitable reward will be given to the CCB team comprising inspector H.M. Shyam Sunder, sub-inspectors Narendra and Sudeep, and police sub-inspectors K.V. Rama Poojary, Seenappa and Sujan Shetty.