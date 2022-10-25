Four persons held for assaulting youth in ‘moral policing’ incident in Kankanady

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 25, 2022 23:47 IST

In yet another incident of ‘moral policing’ in the city, the Kankanady police have arrested four persons of a right-wing organization on the charge of assaulting a 27-year-old man, belonging to a minority community, by dragging him out of a private bus bound to Bengaluru as the youth was found travelling with a girl of another faith. The incident took place on the night of October 21.

The police said that an activist of a right-wing organisation, who had come to deliver a parcel to the booking office of the private bus near KSRTC bus stand at Bejai, heard about Mohammed Irfan, 27, travelling with a 27-year-old woman, a Hindu, hailing from Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru, on Friday night.

When the bus reached Naguri in the city, a group of activists blocked the way of the bus and went inside. Mr. Irfan claimed before the activists that he was one Ravi Kumar. After finding his actual identity, the activists dragged Mr. Irfan out of the bus and rained down blows on him, the police said.

On a tip-off about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and secured Mr. Irfan and the activists. Mr. Irfan was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On the complaint by Mr. Irfan, the Kankanady police arrested Shivaraj, 28, Ganesh, 35, both from Attavar in the city; Dhanush, 22, of Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district of Kerala; and Micheal Kishore, 24, of Talapady here.

They were charged with offence punishable under Section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded the them to judicial custody.

