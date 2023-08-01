Four persons arrested in Vitla for raping minor girl

August 01, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested four persons in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Vitla.

In a complaint filed at the Vitla police station on July 29, the girl’s mother said her daughter was sexually assaulted by five persons on different dates.

Registering the complaint under provision of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police arrested Sukumar. Kamalaksha, Akshay, and Jayaprakash. Search is on for the fifth accused person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic Youth Federation of India State president Muneer Katipalla claimed Sukumar and Jayaprakash were activists of the Bajrang Dal.

“The BJP legislators from the coastal region, who are raising a hue and cry over the alleged voyeurism incident in Udupi, should have the same concern to condemn the sad act in Vitla. I will arrange the stage before the office of the Superintendent of Police for the protest in which the BJP MLAs can take part,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad district president Gopal Kuthar said Sukumar and Jayaprakash were not associated with the Bajrang Dal.

Mr. Kuthar and BJP district president Sudarshan Moodbidri said the incident in Vitla is equally condemnable. “There is no question of either the BJP or the Sangh Parivar outfits shielding the accused involved in the incident,” Mr. Moodbidri said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT