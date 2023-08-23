ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons arrested in moral policing incident in Dakshina Kannada

August 23, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested four persons, including a person accused of bodily offences, in connection with an assault on a 19-year-old boy for speaking with his classmates waiting for a bus at Moodbidri market in Dakshina Kannada on Monday, August 21, night.

In the complaint to the police, Farhan, a first-year degree student hailing from Pranthya village of Moodbidri taluk, said he had been to the market to see off his two classmates who were bound to Bengaluru. His two classmates belonged to another community and were waiting for the bus.

At around 8.30 p.m., as he was talking to his classmates, three persons approached and questioned him for speaking with the two girls. After knowing the identity of the victim by asking for his identity card, one of the accused slapped the victim. Seeing a police patrolling team approaching the spot, the assaulters left the place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The four persons were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the assault. The police gave their names as Premkumar, Abhilash, Sanjay Hegde, and Vinesh. They were booked for offences punishable under Sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them in judicial custody.

This is the third moral policing incident reported under the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate and the seventh incident reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts since July. In all, 11 moral policing incidents have been reported in the twin districts since this January.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mangalore / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US