Four persons of a family murdered in Malpe

November 12, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - Mangaluru

The police gave names of the deceased as Haseena,46, and her children Afnan, 23, Agnaz, 21 and Asim, 12. Haseena’s aunt is critically injured

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old woman and her three children were murdered in Nejaru in Malpe police station limits of Udupi district on November 12.

According to Malpe police, a person attacked the family members with a sharp weapon and left the place. Superintendent of Police K. Arun and Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinakar visited the spot.

The police have seen a person with white shirt and mask moving suspiciously near the house few minutes before the incident. The police are working on this and other clues leading to the assailant, the police said.

