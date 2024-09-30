ADVERTISEMENT

Four of family killed in road accident in Udupi

Published - September 30, 2024 10:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

One of the pillions is critical and undergoing treatment at Udupi Government Hospital in Ajjarkad

The Hindu Bureau

The family was going home to Nellur from Venur in Dakshina Kannada. The empty lorry was plying from Bajagoli to Dharmastala when the accident occurred. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Four members of a family in Nallur of Udupi district died after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a lorry at Pajegudde in Karkala Rural police station limits on Monday, September 30.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Suresh Acharya, 35, and his children Sameeksha, 7, Sushmita, 5, and Sushant, 2. Acharya’s wife Meenakshi, 32, is critical and undergoing treatment at Udupi Government Hospital in Ajjarkad.

According to police, Acharya was riding the motorcycle with Meenakshi, Sameeksha, Sushmita, and Sushant as pillions. They were going from Venur in Dakshina Kannada to their home in Nallur. The empty lorry was plying from Bajagoli to Dharmastala.

The police said at 4 p.m., the rear end of the lorry hit the motorcycle while taking a turn in Pajegadde. The lorry driver Hemant claimed innocence and said the accident was due to negligence of Acharya.

Acharya and his two children Sumeeksha and Sushant died on the spot. Critically injured Meenakshi and Sushmita were taken to a hospital in Karkala where Sushmita succumbed to injuries. Meenakshi has been shifted to Udupi Government hospital.

The police said Hemant was taken into custody.

