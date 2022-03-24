Four new cases in twin districts

Dakshina Kannada reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. With five patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 16. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.2%.

In Udupi district, there was one new case and the patient is symptomatic. The number of active cases in Udupi rose to seven.

With 2,800 people getting the vaccine on Wednesday, the total number of those vaccinated reached 35.27 lakh in Dakshina Kannada. Of these, 18.13 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.63 lakh their second. As many as 50,470 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi, 6,638 people were vaccinated taking the total to 21.27 lakh. Of these, 10.66 lakh have taken their first dose and 10.09 lakh their second. And, 51,308 people have taken the precautionary dose.