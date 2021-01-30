Four more heavy vehicle driver training institutes to be opened: Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister inaugurates institute at Kamblapadavu near Mudipu

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Saturday said the Transport Department will open four more heavy vehicle driving training institutes in the State this year.

Inaugurating the State’s third such institute at Kamblapadavu near Mudipu here, Mr. Savadi said one institute at Holalkere in Chitradurga district will be inaugurated soon after the Legislature session.

Responding positively to area MLA U.T. Khader’s demand to provide training in light motor vehicle driving too at Kamblapadavu, Mr. Savadi said it should not be a problem since the infrastructure was in place. Training in LMV driving too will be offered in the coming days, he announced.

The Minister said regular training for heavy vehicle drivers was essential since heavy vehicles were responsible for majority of road accidents in the State and gave examples of the death of his relative as well as another accident involving himself caused by heavy vehicles. Everyone should respect laws and regular training as well as refresher courses help drivers to drive safe on roads, Mr. Savadi said.

Referring to Mr. Khader’s demand to open the office of an ARTO in his constituency, Mr. Savadi said it was not possible immediately. The department was already facing staff crunch. New cadre and recruitment policy was being formed in view of the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Only after the new C & R rules were framed and adequate staff were recruited, opening of an ARTO would be considered, he said.

In his introductory address, Transport Commissioner N. Shivakumar said the first heavy vehicle driving training institute was opened in Bengaluru followed by Dharwad in 2016. The institutes have so far trained over 1.09 lakh and 1.46 lakh drivers respectively.

The Kambalapadavu facility in Mangaluru was spread over 5.5 acres of land out of 10 acres allotted to the department. An administrative office, a workshop, a staff quarters and a canteen, besides the test track were built at a cost of ₹15 crore, Mr. Shivakumar said. The facility is spread over 55,509 sft area, he added.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, Minister for Ports and Fisheries S. Angara, zilla panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigod, Additional Transport Commissioner Narendra Holkar, Joint Transport Commissioner Gayathridevi, and others were present.