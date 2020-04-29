Mangaluru

Four more fever clinics to be set up in Udupi

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary flagging off a mobile fever clinic in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary flagging off a mobile fever clinic in Mangaluru on Wednesday.  

District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO) Sudhir Chandra Sooda said on Wednesday that two COVID-19 swab collection kiosks donated by the district unit of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) would be installed at the Community Health Centres (CHCs) at Shirva and Brahmavar.

Speaking at a function here to handover the kiosks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) sets, Dr. Sooda said that three fever clinics were functioning in the district and four more would be set up.

There had been no COVID-19 positive case recorded in the district since March 29. Hence, the district was now in the safe zone. But it was essential to identify persons who might have entered the district from COVID-19 hotspots, and send them to compulsory quarantine.

Principal District and Sessions Judge C.M. Joshi, Chairman of district unit of IRCS Basrur Rajeev Shetty were present.

‘Clinic on wheels’

In Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday flagged off a “fever clinic on wheels”, which is a modified Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigodu, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 10:54:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/four-more-fever-clinics-to-be-set-up-in-udupi/article31466536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY