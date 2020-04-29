Four more fever clinics to be set up in Udupi

District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO) Sudhir Chandra Sooda said on Wednesday that two COVID-19 swab collection kiosks donated by the district unit of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) would be installed at the Community Health Centres (CHCs) at Shirva and Brahmavar.

Speaking at a function here to handover the kiosks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) sets, Dr. Sooda said that three fever clinics were functioning in the district and four more would be set up.

There had been no COVID-19 positive case recorded in the district since March 29. Hence, the district was now in the safe zone. But it was essential to identify persons who might have entered the district from COVID-19 hotspots, and send them to compulsory quarantine.

Principal District and Sessions Judge C.M. Joshi, Chairman of district unit of IRCS Basrur Rajeev Shetty were present.

‘Clinic on wheels’

In Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday flagged off a “fever clinic on wheels”, which is a modified Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigodu, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh and others were present.