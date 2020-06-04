Mangaluru

Four more COVID-19 positivecases in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported four more COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday.

Of them, a 28-year-old woman had arrived from Dubai on June 1 and was under quarantine and three men, aged 48, 50 and 34, had come from Mumbai on May 13. They had completed their quarantine in Karkala and had arrived in Mangaluru on May 23. They tested positive after completing their quarantine period.

Meanwhile, three patients, a two-year-old child and two men aged 42 and 61, were discharged from hospital on Thursday. The district has 60 active cases.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 10:31:50 PM

