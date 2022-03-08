Four more arrested in prostitution racket case

The Central Crime Branch Police on Monday arrested four more persons in connection with the sexual assault of a minor girl, who, along with another Pre University girl, was pushed into prostitution. With this, 14 persons have been arrested so far in 10 cases registered in this connection.

The police gave names of the arrested persons as Mohammed Ali (74), Ismail (41), Gregory Leonard (62) and Rasheed Sahed (74). These four are accused of sexually assaulting the minor girl on different dates at a residential apartment in Nandigudde in the city.

A case each for offences punishable under Sections 363, 354 (A) and 376 of Indian Penal Code and under Sections 4, 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the arrested persons.

On information from the victim to her college principal, the Childline alerted the police which raided the apartment to arrest six persons who were said to be involved in running the prostitution racket.

Based on the information gathered from the victim and technical evidence, the CCB Police arrested four persons who had sexually assaulted the girl. A total of five cases for offences punishable under provisions of IPC and PoCSO were registered.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that the technical evidence gathered by the CCB revealed another minor girl being pushed into the racket. Apart from arresting the six who ran the racket, the CCB arrested the four on Monday. One among these four accused included a retired bank employee, he said. Five cases under provisions of IPC and PoCSO Act were registered.

Mr. Kumar said that the CCB Police are closely analysing the technical evidence to know whether there are more minor victims. A search is on for persons who have sexually assaulted the two minor girls, he said.