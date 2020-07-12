Four members of family killed in Sindhanur

RAICHUR

12 July 2020 08:48 IST

The police suspect that the reason for the killing was the love marriage between a boy and a girl against the wishes of the latter’s family.

Four members of a family were killed in Sukalapet area of Sindhanur in Raichur district on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Sumitra, 55, Sridevi, 36, Hanumesh, 35, and Nagaraj, 38.

According to the police, Mounesh and Manjula, belonging to the same community, got married a few months ago, against the wishes of her family.

After the marriage, the girl’s family members developed enmity against the boy and his family, the police said. On Saturday in broad daylight, members of the girl’s family allegedly attacked the boy’s family members and killed his mother, sister, and brothers, according to the police.

Three injured

Three others [Revathi, Tayamma, and Erappa] were severely injured and were taken to a local hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

Mounesh and Manjula managed to escape and rushed to a police station for protection.

Sources said three persons had been arrested in connection with the incident, but it was not confirmed by the police.