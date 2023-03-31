Four members of family from Mysuru found dead in Mangaluru lodge

March 31, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Four members of a family from Vijayanagar in Mysuru were found dead in a room of the lodge in the city on Friday, March 31.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Devendra, 46, Nirmala, 44, and their daughters aged 14 and 11.

The police said Devendra, a businessman, checked in at Karuna Residency on K.S. Rao Road in Mangaluru with his family on March 27 evening. On March 31 morning, the staff of the lodge knocked on the door, but did not get any response. After waiting for some time, they broke open the door. They found all four were dead.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said Devendra ended his life by hanging himself from the roof of the room. The bodies of Nirmala and the two children were found on the cot. Devendra appears to have ended his life after the death of his wife and children.

The police found a note in which Devendra cited financial problems.

( Those in distress or with suicidal tendency can contact Arogya Sahayavani 104 or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)

