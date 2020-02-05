Four-lane work between Hassan and Maranahalli back on track

Work on four-laning of National Highway 75 between Hassan and Maranahalli in Hassan district, which had almost come to a halt, has resumed after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) decided to get it done through the sub-contractor of the original contractor.

The initial contract to build the four-lane concrete road (55 km) was awarded to Isolux Corson at a cost of ₹400 crore and the stretch between Addahole and B.C. Road in Dakshina Kannada to Larsen and Toubro Ltd., at a cost of ₹821 crore on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode in March 2017.

With Isolux Corson slowing down the work and later reporting insolvency, NHAI cancelled the contract while the contract with L&T too was cancelled after the company sought to withdraw from the project on the ground of change of scope in the work.

Sub-contractor

NHAI general manager and project director of Hassan-B.C. Road project P.S. Somashekhar told The Hindu that the authority has decided to get the Hassan-Maranahalli work done by Rajkamal Builders, the authorised sub-contractor of Isolux. This was done to avoid delays in completing the work by following procedures, including fresh tenders.

“As of now, 8% of the work is complete; we have given the target of 25% work completion by March this year. We will review the work later and fix deadline for completing the project,” Mr. Somashekhar said. He further said works on culverts and bridges are being done at present even as work on bypasses, including that of 5 km Sakleshpur town, have started.

When The Hindu visited the work site last week, work, including straightening the curves, was being carried out at very few places along the stretch.

NHAI is in the process of choosing the contractor to execute the four-lane work between Addahole and B.C. Road after L&T backed out. The scope of work had to be modified to include three elephant corridors between Addahole and Pariyashanthi and a few vehicular under/overpasses. Bid documents have been submitted to NHAI headquarters for approval, said Mr. Somashekhar.

Potholes repaired

Pending execution of the four-lane work, NHAI has ensured all potholes and craters between Hassan and B.C. Road were filled and the highway was made motorable. Driving on this stretch had become a herculean task during the last monsoon, forcing road users to launch massive campaigns demanding repair.

Affected stretches unattended

Two stretches of NH 75 between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli in Hassan district that were affected by the August 2018 heavy rains continue to remain almost in the same condition.

About 100 m of the highway had slid at Anemahal leaving a very narrow stretch of the carriageway for vehicles. While NHAI has stabilised the base to prevent further sliding, the carriageway at the top remains narrow.

Similarly, another 300 m of the highway near Doddatappale village that was affected by a landslip in the adjacent hillock, remains as it was. The stretch has not seen any restoration work.