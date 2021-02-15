Mangaluru

‘Four-lane roadwork in final stages of planning’

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat on Sunday said that the plan to widen the road between Adi Udupi and Malpe is in the final stages.

The road will be a four-lane one till the gate of Malpe Fishing Harbour, the MLA said in a statement.

The statement comes in the backdrop of some rumours being spread in social media platforms about milestones erected along Malpe-Tirthahalli NH 169A. Mr. Bhat said that the information on social media is far from the truth.

