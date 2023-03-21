Four-lane road between B.C. Road and Adda Hole expected to be ready in another two months, says NHAI official

March 21, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Of the 63-km four-lane project which is underway, between B.C. Road and Addahole on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75, about 20 km of four lane is expected to be ready in another two months, an official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told a meeting here on Tuesday.

H.S. Linge Gowda, Project Director, NHAI, Mangaluru Project Office, told the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting, presided over by Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, that 14 km four lane is now ready on the stretch. Another 6 km four lane is expected to be ready by the rainy season. Works would continue even during the rainy season.

He said that 30% of the works of the Kalladkka flyover have been completed and the flyover is expected to be ready by January, 2024.

Referring to the Bikarnakatta (Mangaluru) -Sanur (Karkala) four-lane project, the official said that about 62.5 acres of land required for the project is under litigation. He said 15 writ petitions pertaining to 14 villages have been filed before the court. Hence there was delay in the progress of the project. Yet, he said 6.5-km road is ready. The progress of the 45-km project stood at 12% in the past five months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official told the meeting that as the Karavali College is not willing to part with land, 400m bridge work at Kodical Cross, on NH66, could not be completed.

Mr. Kateel asked the officials concerned to construct toilets and midday meal buildings and playgrounds in schools under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Channabasappa, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation, told the meeting that biomining at the legacy waste site of the corporation at Pachchanady is not progressing at the expected level. Hence the contractor has been served with two notices.

Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara said that six multi-village drinking water supply projects have been initiated in the district which would cost of ₹1,563 crore.

Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravi Kumar was present.