Four killed as ambulances overturns after hitting toll booth near Udupi

A video grab of the ambulance overturning after hitting the toll booth at Shiroor in Udupi district.

Four persons, including a patient, died and four others were injured after an ambulance in which they were travelling, crashed against a toll booth at Shiroor on national highway 66 in Udupi district on Wednesday evening.

The Byndoor police gave the names of the deceased as patient Gajanana, Jyothi, Lokesh and Manjunath. Four persons, including a toll booth employee, were injured.

The police said Gajanana was being brought from a private hospital in Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district to a hospital in Udupi. Apart from the patient and the driver, there were five persons in the ambulance.

A CCTV image of the accident, which was posted on social media, showed the driver losing control of the vehicle as the toll staff rushed to quickly remove the barricades for the ambulance to pass. The vehicle overturned after hitting the toll booth.

Udupi Superientendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan, who visited the spot, said it was raining at the time of accident. The driver of the ambulance, which speedily approached the toll gate, lost control of the vehicle. The driver, a toll gate employee and two persons in the ambulance were injured. The injured persons are undergoing treatment, he said.

Byndoor police have registered a case.