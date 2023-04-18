Four killed, 20 hurt in road accident near Kadaba

April 18, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Four persons, including a child, were killed and 20 injured in a head-n collusion between a car and a multi-utility vehicle at Bilinele, near Kadaba, in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.

The Kadaba police gave the names of the deceased as Ullas, 28, Ganesh, 26, Tanwik, 4, and Netravathi, 28. Ullas, Ganesh, and Tanvik were in the car, while Netravathi was in the multi-utility vehicle.

The police said the passengers of the car, who hail from Belur taluk of Hassan district, were proceeding to Kukke Subrahmanya. The multi-utility vehicle which was also carrying residents of Belur taluk was coming from Kukke Subrahmanya. Three from the car and one from the multi-utility vehicle died on the spot.

Of the six persons in the car who were injured, two were admitted to the Puttur government hospital while the remaining were taken to the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. All the 14 injured persons from the multi-utility vehicle were also admitted to the Wenlock Hospital, the police said.