Four held on murder charge

The police on Tuesday arrested four persons on the charge of murdering a bar owner from Navi Mumbai, Vashishta Satyanarayan Yadav, whose body was found at Belampalli village coming under the Hiriyadka Police limits, in Udupi district on February 10. In a press release issued here on Tuesday, the police said that all the four accused were arrested in Udupi.

The police gave the names of the four accused as Sumit Mishra (23), resident of Delhi, who was employed at the bar in Navi Mumbai and had left the job after fighting with Vashishta Satyanarayan Yadav; Abdul Shukur (25) from Surathkal; Avinash Karkera (25) from Tenkamijar, and Mohammed Sharif (32) from Udupi.

The last three accused were employed in a private bus firm. The police have also seized a car used in the crime by the accused, the release said.